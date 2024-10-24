Eva Longoria saved first John Wick movie with $7.9m financing

Eva Longoria paid US$6 million (S$7.92 million) to save John Wick.

The first movie in Keanu Reeves' blockbuster action franchise was released a decade ago, and while the series has gone on to gross US$1 billion worldwide over four films, it was nearly a very different story.

Director Chad Stahelski told Business Insider: "We were less than a week out and we lost almost US$6 million on a gap financing.

"We were financing independently to get the bond, but one of the investors couldn't raise the money in time."

Chad, his co-director David Leitch and Keanu had already poured their own money into John Wick, and producer Basil Iwanyk maxed out three personal credit cards to contribute to the budget.

CAA helped with the financing, and turned to some of its actors to give them a chance to invest.

Chad recalled: "Eva came to the rescue and she provided the gap financing, literally less than 24 hours before we had to lock the doors on the movie and walk away.

"Basil took us out to dinner [after filming], and we were laughing about all the b******* that happened, and he said, 'By the way, funny story, you know who gap financed you? Eva Longoria.' We were like, 'What!' "

The filmmakers later took Eva out for lunch at the Chateau Marmont as a thank you for saving their movie.

Chad said she was "laughing" as she admitted she "didn't think it was going to work", while she later told David it was the "best money" she'd ever spent.

The duo are also leaving the door open to bring her in for a future John Wick sequel, if they can find something that works.

David teased: "She wants to for sure, she wants to do action. I would love to work with her, we're trying to find something."

