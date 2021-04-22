Eva Mendes compares spanking children to domestic abuse

Eva Mendes has compared spanking children to domestic abuse.

The 47-year-old actress - who has daughters Esmeralda, six, and Amada, four, with partner Ryan Gosling - sparked a parenting debate on Instagram when she shared one of her favourite quotes.

She wrote on Instagram: I'm often asked what my favourite red carpet dress is. This @versace is definitely up there. Im not often asked what my favourite parenting quote is, but I'll post it anyway.(sic)"

On a second slide, she shared: "Spanking does for a child's development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage."

One fan quickly disagreed and insisted they "deserved whoopings" as a child because they were a "brat".

They wrote: "I don't know. I was spanked and now I'm a respectful adult. And believe me, I deserved those whoopings. I was a brat."

The Hitch star thanked the poster for responding and acknowledged that everyone parents differently, before candidly admitting she has "no idea what [she's] doing" when it comes to raising her own children.

She replied: "Thank you for your comment. So happy to agree to disagree. Want this page to offer that in a loving way. We all parent our own way and I have no idea what I'm doing most the time.

"This didn't come with a manual so when there's something that resonates with me, I pass it on. Lotsa love.(sic)"

When another commenter said they "completely disagree" because their "goal in raising kids is not to have to spank, but it's correcting before they can reason behaviour out with you", Eva explained she had shared the quote because she found it "powerful".

She replied: "I totally respect you. Thank you for a respectful comment. So nice to disagree with respect. I found the quote powerful and wanted to pass it on. Lotsa love to and yours."

