Evangeline Lilly strongly opposes vaccine mandates

Looks like the wasp has stung!

Ant-Man and the Wasp star Evangeline Lilly revealed on Instagram that she was at a Washington D.C. rally in "support of bodily sovereignty," and protesting Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

"I believe nobody should ever be forced to inject their body with anything, against their will, under threat of: Violent attack, arrest or detention without trial, loss of employment, homelessness, starvation, loss of education, alienation from loved ones, excommunication from society under any threat whatsoever," wrote the actress.

"This is not the way. This is not safe. This is not healthy. This is not love. I understand the world is in fear, but I don't believe that answering fear with force will fix our problem. I was pro-choice before Covid-19 and I am still pro-choice today."

This isn't the first time the actress has made her stand. In 2020, Lilly posted on Instagram that she would not social distance. After receiving backlash, she posted an apology for being insensitve.

"I want to offer my sincere and heartfelt apology for the insensitivity I showed in my previous post to the very real suffering and fear that has gripped the world through Covid-19.

"Grandparents, parents, children, sisters and brothers are dying, the world is rallying to find a way to stop this very real threat, and my ensuing silence has sent a dismissive, arrogant and cryptic message."

Lilly is the second Marvel actress to have expressed reservations against vaccines. In 2020, Black Panther star Letitia Wright shared an anti-vax video on social media.

Wright then temporarily deactivated her Twitter and Instagram accounts before apologising and saying she didn't mean to hurt anyone.

Lilly plays Hope van Dyne in the Ant-Man franchise. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has wrapped and premieres in theatres on 28 July 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.