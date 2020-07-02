Even with Irishman nominations, could Netflix wind up an Oscars bridesmaid again?

Netflix Inc will storm into Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony boasting more nominations than any other movie distributor, but can the streaming service finally take home the film industry's most coveted prize?

Netflix's Mafia epic "The Irishman" has a shot at the best picture Oscar, according to awards experts, but faces tough competition from Warner Bros' World War One drama "1917," Sony Corp's Quentin Tarantino film "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and South Korean genre-bending movie "Parasite" from privately held company Neon.

Winning the best picture statuette for the first time would burnish Netflix's reputation in the film business and give it new bragging rights in the increasingly competitive fight for streaming video viewers.

The decades-spanning "Irishman," playing in theatres and streaming on Netflix, features an A-list creative team of previous Oscar winners.

It was directed by Martin Scorsese and stars Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci, and was among the company's most expensive films to date with a production budget of roughly $160 million (S$222 million).

Critics raved after the film was released in November.

Whether it is named the year's best picture is up to the roughly 8,000 voting members of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Experts surveyed by awards website Gold Derby as of Monday favoured "1917," giving it 11-2 odds to win, while "Irishman" stood at 17-2.

"Irishman" landed few of the top awards from groups such as the Screen Actors Guild and Producers Guild of America, the usual tipoffs to the best picture favorites.