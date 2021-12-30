Every rumoured cameo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness so far

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is well, going to be mad. From what we’ve seen in the recent trailer and heard from the reshoots to add cameos, fans are in for a ride with the movie set to explore the multiverse, introduce new characters and bring in familiar characters ala Spider-Man: No Way Home, with expectations of plenty of special appearances in the upcoming movie.

Although, who exactly?

So far, we know that Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), Wong (Benedict Wong) and Miss America (Xochitl Gomez) will join Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in the team-up movie, but the Internet has been abuzz with some rumoured cameos for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and mind you — they can get a little crazy.

We cannot confirm anything, and it’s hard to determine which ones are based on industry inside knowledge, or wishful thinking, but we’ve compiled some of the more plausible rumours/wish lists out there.

Whether they are true or not will only be revealed when the movie open. And if we’re lucky, heavily leaked before the movie opens ala Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Loki

The God of Mischief is first on the list. After all, the Disney+ series is pretty much where the idea of the multiverse and variants were first introduced and explored deeply. Plus, we’d do anything to see Tom Hiddleston back on our screens.

And now that he’s the resident Marvel Cinematic Universe expert on the multiverse and variants, why wouldn’t he show up?

Sylvie

Yet another Loki. Mischief follows everywhere Lokis go, and sometimes mischief comes in the form of another God of Mischief. If you watched Loki, you would know that these two peas in a pod bring chaos everywhere they go and can’t seem to be apart for too long. Again, how can we say no to Sophia Di Martino’s face?

Mobius

Speaking of two peas in a pod, we’d love to see the bromance continue between Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki once again, and since there is no multiverse and variants without the TVA, we’ll be the first ones cheering when he enters the Sanctum Sanctorum to chew out Doctor Strange, for you know, releasing variants in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Kang the Conqueror

Promise, this is the last Loki character we have on the rumours/wish list. Jonathan Majors’ amazing performance as Kang the Conqueror was short and 100 per cent deserving of more screen time. Since Kang is expected to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sometime in 2023, his cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (if any) could be a brief one to keep fans excited and tease them for the next movie.

The Illuminati

The Illuminati is a secret organization comprised of several of the world’s most powerful heroes. Although the only person from the organisation we’ve managed to somewhat identify is Sorceror Supreme Strange as revealed in the teaser trailer (others know him as What If…?'s Doctor Strange), we’re not going to fully toss the idea of the whole gang appearing. This leads us to the next potential cameo….

Professor X

Vazou uma imagem de Doutor Estranho 2, nela, podemos ver dois Ultron bots que capturaram Stephen Strange e o trouxeram para o professor Xavier do Patrick Stewart, que está ao lado do Barão Mordo#DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness #DoctorStrange #Marvel #Disney pic.twitter.com/Vv06mMCHF3 — Mundo Geek (@MundoGeekOF1) October 5, 2021

Professor X aka Charles Xavier is an important member of the Illuminati. Hence, if the Illuminati were to appear, it would be incomplete without him. Fans have also been begging for the mutants to finally join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) so having Professor X in the new movie opens up a pathway for the likes of Magneto, Wolverine and Jean Grey to make their way into the MCU.

Black Bolt

Fandomwire has confirmed that Black Bolt will be appearing in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness but without sufficient proof, we’ll take everything with a pinch of salt. Black Bolt also happens to be a member of the Illuminati, so that’s yet another connection.

Black Bolt was portrayed by Anson Mount in the Marvel’s Inhumans TV series that has been deemed one of the major failures by Marvel, so whether the character will join the movie, and if yes, whether Mount will be called in to reprise the role, still remains to be seen.

And there you have it folks, every rumoured cameo for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The list is expected to grow with more theories and rumours growing until we receive a solid confirmation from Marvel, so keep checking back to see if more get added to the list! At this point, we won’t be surprised if Grogu jumps into an entire different universe and galaxy to join the Marvel movie.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness is currently slated for May 6, 2022.

