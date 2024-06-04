'Everything I ate was tasteless': Veteran Hong Kong actor Chin Siu Ho addresses fans' concerns about his health

When veteran Hong Kong actor Chin Siu Ho held a fanmeet in China this April, fans and netizens became concerned about one thing: Why has he become so thin?

On social media, a netizen wrote: "Is Siu Ho ill, why is he so thin? He wasn't like this before."

"Is he sick? He looks completely different," another netizen commented.

In a report by As1.Entertainment on June 2, Siu Ho, 61, shared that it was because he was unwell previously.

"I lost weight because I caught a flu recently and lost my sense of taste. Everything I ate was tasteless and it was really difficult for me, even harder than when I got Covid-19," he said, adding that he had asked netizens for advice on how to gain weight since then.

"I am well and healthy, don't worry," added Siu Ho, who reportedly has high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Concern for his health arose as early as 2022, when he attended the premiere for Hong Kong movie Kung Fu Chinese Dream and appeared gaunt.

According to a report by HK01, he told reporters then that he travelled frequently from Hong Kong to Shanghai for work for two years during the Covid-19 pandemic. As he had to stay in quarantine, sometimes he would lose his appetite over the food that was served and only ate a meal a day.

Siu Ho debuted in Hong Kong showbiz in 1978 and was known for his martial arts performances in films. Since then, he has starred in more than 90 films and was best known for his performances in the movies Mr Vampire (1985), Tai Chi Master (1993) and Fist of Legend (1994), in which he acted opposite Jet Li.

