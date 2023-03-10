Everything Everywhere All At Once beats Return of the King as most awarded film ever

Everything Everywhere All At Once is winning every award all at once.

According to IGN, the absurdist comedy-drama has amassed a total of 158 accolades, making it the most-awarded film ever.

These awards include those from major critics organisations and pre-Oscars award such as the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Indie Spirits.

This spot was previously held by The Lord of Rings: The Return of the King. The Peter Jackson directed film earned 101 awards.

It is no surprise that Everything Everywhere All At Once has earned this many accolades. The movie is emotionally touching and has a unique artistic ambition and style.

It is also a deep exploration of parent-child relationships and the Asian-American experience. It also became the first A24 movie to cross US$100 million (S$135 million) globally and its lead star Michelle Yeoh, has become the first Asian best actress nominee in the Oscars.

Yeoh and her co-star Ke Huy Quan also made history at the SAG awards. Yeoh became the first Asian best actress film winner in SAG history, while Quan became the first Asian male to win the outstanding supporting actor award in film.

Currently at the Oscars alone, Everything Everywhere All At Once has 11 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and more. Fans can catch the Oscars and likely see the movie win more awards on March 13, 2023.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.