Everything to know about Keanu Reeves' new girlfriend

PHOTO: AFP
Elizabeth Liew
Women's Weekly

Whether you know him as Neo from the Matrix movies, the eponymous character from the John Wick franchise or Jack Traven from Speed, 55-year-old Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves has been capturing hearts left, right and centre for over three decades.

But has somebody finally captured his heart? At the LACMA Art and Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 4, the typically private star arrived holding hands with Alexandra Grant, 46, an acclaimed artist from LA. (In fact, Keanu was probably Alexandra's plus one at the event.)

The pair were all smiles as they happily posed for photographs on the red carpet and seemed very comfortable with each other. It was a perfectly sensational yet classy way to make their red carpet debut as a couple; him looking dapper in a black suit, her in an elegant navy blue dress.

Keanu's past girlfriends include US screenwriter Sofia Coppola, Amanda de Cadenet and actress Jennifer Syme, who was reportedly his last serious relationship.

Sadly, Jennifer tragically died in a car accident in 2001 at just 28 years old. The couple had previously lost a baby daughter in 1999.

So who exactly is Alexandra Grant, the lady who's reportedly dating Keanu Reeves, the Internet's boyfriend? Find out more about her, and their relationship, below:

THEY'RE LONGTIME FRIENDS AND BUSINESS PARTNERS

As it turns out, Keanu and Alexandra have known and worked with each other for years, since 2011 or earlier. In fact, a quick scan of her Instagram page reveals that Keanu’s been featured multiple times over the years, going as far back as 2016.

They first collaborated in 2011 on an adult picture book titled “Ode to Happiness”, written by Keanu and illustrated by Alexandra. They worked together again in 2016 on a book titled “Shadows”.

In 2017, following the success of these books, the pair founded a publishing House called X Artists’ Books which focuses on “thoughtful, high-quality, artist-centered books that fit within and between genres”, their website reads.

THEY'VE BEEN SPOTTED AT PREVIOUS RED CARPET EVENTS TOGETHER

No, the LACMA event isn’t the first time they’ve been spotted on the red carpet together. Keanu and Alexandra previously attended the Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2020 fashion show in Malibu together in June, where they were also seen holding hands, as well as the MOCA Benefit in May.

However, their latest public appearance is certainly fuelling those dating rumours, especially as the pair were photographed in October at a fancy Italian restaurant.

According to People, the couple spent three hours there and left via a back exit.

SHE'S A WELL-ESTABLISHED ARTIST

Alexandra, who has a Bachelor of Arts degree in history and studio art as well as a master’s degree in fine arts, is an acclaimed artist in her own right.

She’s won multiple awards and residencies, and her work has been displayed in various galleries and museums such as the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) in Los Angeles and the prestigious Galerie Gradiva in Paris.

ALEXANDRA IS ALSO A PHILANTROPIST 

She founded GrantLOVE, which is a project that “produces and sells original artworks and editions to benefit artist projects and arts non-profits”.

Whether they’re really dating or not, we’re happy to see Keanu looking so happy and well, instead of his usual sombre-looking self!

This article was first published in Women's Weekly.

