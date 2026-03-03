Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell diagnosed with cancer

Evil Dead star Bruce Campbell has been diagnosed with "treatable, not curable" cancer.

The 67-year-old actor - who is best known for portraying Ash Williams in Sam Raimi's horror series - took to social media to reveal his diagnosis, and admitted it was a "shock" when he was told about it.

He wrote on X: "Hi folks, these days, when someone is having a health issue, it's referred to as an "opportunity," so let's go with that - I'm having one of those.

"It's also called a type of cancer that's 'treatable' not 'curable.' I apologise if that's a shock - it was to me too."

Bruce is hoping to be able to tour his new film Ernie + Emma - in which he stars, opposite Cerina Vincent, as widowed pear salesman Ernie Tyler - this autumn, but admitted he needs to cancel some life events due to upcoming treatment.

He said: "The good news is, I'm not gonna go into any more detail. I'm posting this, because professionally, a few things will have to change - appearances and cons and work in general need to take a back seat to treatment.

"My plan is to get as well as I possibly can over the summer so that I can tour with my new movie Ernie + Emma this fall.

"There are several cons this year that I have to cancel. Big regrets on my part. Treatment needs and professional obligations don't always go hand-in-hand.

"That's about it. I'm not trying [to] enlist sympathy - or advice - I just want to get ahead of this information in case false information gets out (which it will)."

Bruce didn't go into specifics about his cancer diagnosis, but the star reassured fans he expects to be "be around for a while", and he thanked them for their support.

He added: "Fear not, I am a tough, old son of a b***h and I have great support, so I expect to be around a while.

"As always, you're the greatest fans in the world and I hope to see you soon!"

Bruce appeared opposite Ellen Sandweiss and Betsy Baker in the Evil Dead film franchise.

