Ex-F4 member Ken Chu reluctant to have kids because of fibromyalgia

The decision to have kids is a huge one with many factors to consider.

But while most might have money on their minds, ex-F4 member Ken Chu is more worried about passing on his genes.

Or specifically, he's afraid of his child inheriting fibromyalgia, the rheumatic condition that he admitted to be suffering from in 2016.

Ken, 40, has been told by his doctor that there's a 1 in 8 chance that his child might be diagnosed with fibromyalgia.

The singer told Apple Daily Taiwan on Friday (Sept 13): "I can choose not to care and take a gamble, but if my child inherits the condition, doesn't that mean I've let them down?"

Ken at his wedding with ex-F4 bandmates, Vanness Wu (left) and Jerry Yan (right). PHOTO: Weibo/朱孝天

Since he was diagnosed with the condition, Ken admitted that he struggles with it as he is in pain all the time. It was also the reason why he took on lesser work engagements when he was 30 and why he was easily depressed during that time.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic disorder that is characterised by widespread musculoskeletal pain, accompanied by fatigue, sleep, memory, and mood issues.

When he revealed his condition three years ago, it was reported that he was mocked by netizens and even the media for putting on weight.

The weight gain was a result of the swelling caused by his medication.

He said then: "I did not want to explain myself initially but I feel like I have to speak out now as I have been a victim of hurtful words that have been thrown at me by various news reports.

"I feel like crap, almost as if houseflies are surrounding me but yet, I have no legs to run and hide from them. It is very unfair that only my weight gain got harshly criticised, but somehow, nothing was said when I slimmed down."

A screengrab of Ken when he gained weight. PHOTO: Weibo

The reason he's so particular about his health isn't because he's a fitness junkie but because the prognosis would have been bad. Had he not taken care of his health, he would have about 20 more years to live.

"I think I'm fortunate because I know how to face this condition. I go for three to four different treatments a week to alleviate the symptoms. I exercise to overcome it, and I depend on my willpower to exceed it, accept it, and embrace it," he added.

When it comes to his wife, 24-year-old Chinese actress Han Wen Wen, Ken revealed that though she wants kids, she's also very empathetic to his condition. If he wakes up in the morning feeling sore or in pain, she will give him a massage.

There isn't a cure for fibromyalgia, though medication can control the symptoms. However, Ken is very optimistic about the advancements in medicine and thinks that perhaps, a cure can be discovered soon.

