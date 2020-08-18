Ex-Hong Kong singer fights cancer for 8 years, face now paralysed and unable to control eyelids

When faced with a life-threatening condition like cancer, chances are, people will fight like hell to survive so they don't miss out on the joys of life that comes after their recovery.

But what happens when the fight comes at a heavy cost?

For ex-Hong Kong singer Sarena Li, her eight-year battle with an aggressive form of adenoid cystic carcinoma has left her face paralysed, the inability to control her eyelids, and the loss of sight in her right eye. It was also reported that the cancer cells have spread to her liver and kidney, and she is facing the risk of organ failure.

Her condition and the long fight have emotionally affected the 30-year-old.

She admitted on Facebook last Friday (Aug 14) that she is enduring a pain that's unlike anything she's felt in the past.

Aside from dealing with the emotional and mental strains, Sarena also has to contend with her deteriorating health. She wrote: "I've mentally prepared myself for this day. It's been eight years. I'm physically and emotionally tired. How long more can I last?"

Diagnosed at age 22

Sarena made her debut as part of a three-person pop group in 2010 before she was diagnosed with cancer two years later at the age of 22 and had to put her career on hold.

Speaking to Hong Kong media early this year, Sarena revealed that she has stopped all Eastern and Western medical treatments and is undergoing palliative care. She currently relies on blood transfusions to survive.

According to reports, in an effort to correct her right eyelid, she underwent surgery but her condition didn't improve. She went for another operation in June this year but as the cancer had already damaged her trigeminal nerve, her eyelid still could not fully open.

Sarena reportedly said: "Even though the results weren't what I expected, I've mentally prepared myself. Since this is the reality, I have to face it and accept it. I believe I can let go of this attachment and move on with life."

近來身體痛的感覺不同了，但仍能頂得上，不知道怎形容，或許是同路人才明白這種感受！一來要承受痛楚，心理壓力，二來擔憂身體會否出現惡化！我有心理準備這一天會來臨！8年了，其實自己身心都很疲累，我還可以橕多久呢？我真心感恩得到很多的愛支持，很多朋友的幫助，所以常常都提醒自己幸福不是必然！最終是靠自己才能走出陰霾！我會想很多安慰自己的説話來鼓勵自己！我知道自己可以做到的，因為我還有很多事情很想做！

Posted by Sarena Li 李明蔚 on Friday, August 14, 2020

"I still have many things I want to do"

However, she isn't throwing in the towel yet. She added in her recent Facebook post that she's grateful to those who have stood by her and encouraged her, and constantly reminds herself not to take her happiness for granted.

"In the end, you have to rely on yourself to walk out of the darkness. I will think of many comforting words to encourage myself. I know I can do it because I still have many things I want to do."

