Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger

Patrick Tse had a reunion with relatives at a dinner, and fans are wondering if he is also rekindling ties with an old flame.

The 83-year-old former matinee idol was spotted hosting a meal at a restaurant, with the turnout including some friends and Coco too.

Shanghai model Coco, who is 49 years younger than him, is the woman he dated for 13 years. They reportedly broke up last year because he did not want a marriage.

He divorced Taiwan actress Zhen Zhen, 71, in 1976, and Hong Kong actress Deborah Lee, 68, in 1995.

In the restaurant, Coco helped Tse to entertain the guests by making small talk.

Later, NetEase reported that the two returned to his home after his relatives headed back to their hotel.

Tse first met the model, who is now 34, in 2005.

At one point in their relationship, there were pregnancy rumours.

Tse revealed that they had split up in 2018 but media outlets reported that they could have reconciled later that year, and that she continued to visit him.