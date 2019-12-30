Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger

Shanghai model Coco, who is 49 years younger than Patrick Tse, is the woman he dated for 13 years.
PHOTO: Stomp
Loh Keng Fatt
The Straits Times

Patrick Tse had a reunion with relatives at a dinner, and fans are wondering if he is also rekindling ties with an old flame.

The 83-year-old former matinee idol was spotted hosting a meal at a restaurant, with the turnout including some friends and Coco too.

Shanghai model Coco, who is 49 years younger than him, is the woman he dated for 13 years. They reportedly broke up last year because he did not want a marriage.

He divorced Taiwan actress Zhen Zhen, 71, in 1976, and Hong Kong actress Deborah Lee, 68, in 1995.

In the restaurant, Coco helped Tse to entertain the guests by making small talk.

Later, NetEase reported that the two returned to his home after his relatives headed back to their hotel.

Tse first met the model, who is now 34, in 2005.

At one point in their relationship, there were pregnancy rumours.

Tse revealed that they had split up in 2018 but media outlets reported that they could have reconciled later that year, and that she continued to visit him.

A few months ago, she was spotted driving his car.

Despite the sightings, pundits do not think that Tse is reconsidering marriage even as he reportedly said life as a single could be lonely.

He lamented that when he woke up each day, "I stare at the sea and eat alone".

For now, his romantic life rivals those of Nicholas Tse and Jennifer Tse - his two children with Lee - in terms of twists and turns.

Nicholas Tse, 39, has long been dogged by rumours over an impending marriage to Chinese singer Faye Wong, 50.

He divorced Hong Kong actress Cecilia Cheung, 39, in 2011 while Wong and Chinese actor Li Yapeng, 48, split up in 2013.

Jennifer Tse, 37, gave birth to a daughter in February but has not revealed the identity of the father.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
Hong Kong celebrities

TRENDING

Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Lucky Plaza accident: 1 sister dead, another in hospital; all 6 Filipino victims good friends
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Singapore tattoo artist is a Primary 6 girl
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in &#039;life-or-death flight&#039;
Zac Efron rushed to hospital in 'life-or-death flight'
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Ex-matinee idol Patrick Tse, 83, spotted with former girlfriend who is 49 years younger
Woman who lost lawsuit over master&#039;s degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
Woman who lost lawsuit over master's degree faces $178,000 legal cost bill from NUS insurers
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
20 things to throw out of your home before 2020 (and where to toss them)
How much is enough for retirement?
How much is enough for retirement?
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Price hike for Netflix services in Singapore
Gossip mill: Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery - and other entertainment news this week
Taiwanese singer Cheer Chen faces lawsuit for adultery
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
Singapore flight attendants share the pros and cons of flying
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I became an expert on JB but I&#039;d recommend Batam instead
This year I became an expert on JB - but I'd recommend Batam instead
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)
Factory outlets in Singapore: The best shops for cheap branded goods (2020)

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

1-for-1 movie tickets, McDonald&#039;s curry sauce bottle returns &amp; other deals this week
McDonald's curry sauce bottle and spicy nuggets return
My 2019 in AsiaOne: I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don&#039;t have to
This year I put my face and body through countless weird experiments so you don't have to
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
The top chiropractors to go in Singapore
&#039;Cherlss &amp; Keich&#039; tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China
'Cherlss & Keich' tricks shoppers into buying their shoes and bags in China

Home Works

8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
8 things HDB homeowners must know to ensure a smooth defects checking experience
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
Designing your own home? 6 homeowners share their top tips
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
House tour: A luxe, open condominium apartment in Siglap with an unusual layout
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space
7 chic multi-functional interior furnishing ideas to save you space

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
This made my day: Muslim man uses 80% of his salary to take care of stray dogs and cats
My 2019 in AsiaOne involved taking photos of people in the changing room
My 2019 involved taking photos of people in the changing room
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
No joke: Cat trapped in car turns hazard lights on for help
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into &#039;floorless lift&#039;
Chinese man survives 22-storey fall after stepping into 'floorless lift'

SERVICES