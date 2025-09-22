Ex-Mediacorp actor Jeff Wang plays father to actress who's only 7 years younger in Taiwan drama

Taiwanese actor Jeff Wang, who started his showbiz career with Mediacorp, is starring in the new Taiwanese drama Bittersweet Destiny playing Li Mingzhe, the father of Li Jiajia, portrayed by Joyce Yu.

Despite being father and daughter on screen, in real life, they only have a seven-year age difference with Jeff born in 1976 and Joyce in 1983.

Jeff, 48, addressed their closeness in age: "An actor needs to be fully committed. If you feel the emotions of a parent, you'll naturally fit into your role."

The 1999 Star Search champion also added he has a good relationship with Joyce off-camera, but when they were on set, she helped him get into character easily with her focus and genuine emotions.

[[nid:687867]]

Bittersweet Destiny revolves around Wu Xiu Yuan, a renowned restaurant founded by legendary chef Wan Li Shi (Liu Hanqiang) and managed by his five apprentices, including Mingzhe. However, the unexpected death of the former leaves the restaurant's fate up in the air. Twenty-five years later, when forgotten grievances resurface, the once-close apprentices each embark on various journeys.

Jeff was previously based in Singapore and contracted to Mediacorp full-time from 1999 after his Star Search victory to 2009, where he is best-known for his villainous role as Ying Tiancheng in Holland V (2003) and hosting variety shows City Beat and Project SuperStar.

[[nid:722991]]

kristy.chua@asiaone.com