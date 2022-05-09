Ex-Super Junior idol Han Geng and actress wife Celina Jade expecting first child

Could this be one of the cuter ways to announce a pregnancy?

Chinese singer-actor Han Geng posted two photos of him and his wife, Chinese American actress Celina Jade, on his Weibo account on Mother's Day yesterday (May 8).

In them, he's sporting a fake baby bump while Celina, 36, could be seen with a real one.

"We are 'pregnant'," said the 38-year-old, who made his showbiz debut in 2005 as part of the K-pop boy band Super Junior.

Celina, on the other hand, wrote on her Weibo: "We've been promoted."

Celina is best remembered for her roles in the CW series Arrow and also the Chinese blockbuster Wolf Warrior 2.

The couple first met at the Golden Rooster Film Awards in 2017 where they presented an award together. He announced their romance in February 2018 and they married on Dec 31 the following year.

PHOTO: Weibo/Han Geng

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com