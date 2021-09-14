Ex-TV star Duan Weiming regrets becoming an actor; he's alive now only for his mum and son

Life hasn't been kind to local actor Duan Weiming after his heyday as a popular star in the 1980s.

The 60-year-old, who has diabetes, had to undergo surgery in June last year when his right knee became red and swollen.

And in a recent interview with Lianhe Zaobao, he revealed his tragic past and how life hit rock bottom for him.

Initially working at a furniture shop, Weiming joined the showbiz industry 35 years ago after a bet with his sister. He enrolled in the Sankai acting class and graduated on April 1, 1986.

He then made a name for himself for his role as coffee shop assistant Ah Cai in Channel 8 drama serial Neighbours (1986 to 1988).

Unfortunately, he lost it all in the late '80s when he opened a karaoke bar but was charged for running an illegal business without a license.

It was just a maelstrom of bad news during that period as his father died, his wife wanted a divorce, his contract with the television station wasn't renewed, and he had a mountain of debts.

"There were many things happening and it all added up. I lost everything. If I wasn't mentally strong enough, I would have been dead," he told the Chinese daily, adding that he's only living for his 96-year-old adoptive mother and 14-year-old son.

He added that in 1997, he went into 'self-exile' and travelled across Europe and the US alone for six to seven years, going to places like France, Denmark, Italy, and Spain. He only returned to Singapore after this adoptive mother asked him to.

However, upon his return, his past as an actor and the scandal that occurred with his karaoke business greatly hindered his ability to find work. He said that he applied to over 40 jobs but was rejected.

He said: "If you ask me now if I regret becoming an actor, [I'd say] I do. The price of that bet was too heavy."

