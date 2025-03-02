Ex-TVB actor now works at HK airport 12 hours a day, wins outstanding performance award

Former actor Oscar Li has received an accolade, but it's not an acting one.

The 43-year-old, who is currently working as an autonomous vehicle operator at the Hong Kong International Airport, was awarded by his company for his outstanding performance in ensuring airport safety.

In an interview with Headline Daily, Oscar shared he works 12 hours a day, starting at 5am to check that the autonomous vehicles are safe for operation.

He said he was surprised he received the award: "I never thought that I would win an award just for doing my job. I am so happy!"

Comparing this achievement to the time he won HK$1 million (SGD$173,710) at the 2016 TVB Anniversary Awards, Oscar said this new award was "not based on luck".

"It's really the result of working at the airport for almost two years. Slowly relying on my own efforts, I get recognition for it, which is another kind of happiness," he said.

Oscar joined TVB in 1999 and is best known for his roles in the period series No Regrets (2010) and the 2012 dramas Tiger Cubs and Witness Insecurity.

In 2021, he married a woman from mainland China who gave birth to their daughter Olivia in December last year.

[[nid:715198]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com