Ex-TVB actress Coffee Lam receives backlash for being naked with 3-year-old son in bathtub

Former TVB actress Coffee Lam is known to have a big social media presence with over a million followers on Instagram alone. This means the 32-year-old actively shares her everyday routine as a yoga instructor and a mother.

While many of her posts have garnered love from supporters, one of her recent posts received quite a bit of backlash.

On Monday (Sept 20), Coffee Lam uploaded a photo of herself in a hotel bathtub with her son. While it may seem like a regular mum-and-son bonding moment for some, many netizens were shocked to find the celeb mum completely naked with her boy.

Coffee Lam is currently married to Malaysian banker, Chak Chee Weng, with whom she has a son named T.Y. Chak.

The former actress wanted to share her family staycation experience with her Instagram followers and shared a photo of herself and toddler T.Y. Chak in the bathroom of the hotel they were staying at. Both mum and son showed their bare backs to the camera as they admired the view outside. Coffee captioned the post with a simple “nice view” and heart emoji.

But not everyone was pleased with her choice of a supposed peaceful moment as the photo of herself naked with her son in the bathtub triggered some netizens.

Since her son will be turning three soon, many were questioning whether the boy might be already too old to be taking baths with his mother.

As per 8days, there is one netizen who remarked, “The son is already so big, how could he still be getting naked with his mummy?”

Another netizen added, “It’s not good to take a bath with your son. He already has awareness and it would be a bad influence.”

Coffee Lam responds to the backlash on her post

With so much criticism from the public over the supposed “inappropriate” photo, Coffee Lam decided to defend herself and her family. She claimed that she really didn’t see the problem in taking a bath with her three-year-old child.

Under her post she wrote, “Different families have different ideas and I will raise him in a way that I think is right, but I also want to say that male and female bodies don’t always have to be viewed in a sexual manner.”

“I just thought this photo was very lovely. Thanks for understanding,” added Coffee.

Many of her other Instagram followers urged the yoga instructor to ignore all the hateful comments from netizens. They agreed that the photo she shared was just a sweet moment with her son.

One of her followers even left a comment in support of her. They said, “Nothing to be shameful. Kids should appreciate the body and soul of their mothers. After all, there is so many lesson[s] to learn in our life, this is just a bonus free lesson during bathing together – ‘human body’, besides of bonding.”

Some of her other supporters have said, “Anyone who has evil thoughts about this picture should see a psychologist” and “It’s just a three-year-old kid, there’s no need to turn a beautiful picture into something sexual.”

This article was first published in theAsianparent.