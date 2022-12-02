Ex-TVB actress and Tony Leung's first girlfriend Margie Tsang appears at party, Carina Lau was there too

Hong Kong filmmaker Peter Chan's 60th birthday party on Tuesday (Nov 29) saw a star-studded line-up of guests turning up, including celebrities like Donnie Yen, Simon Yam, Sammi Cheng and retired actress Chingmy Yau.

The appearance of former TVB actress Margie Tsang also made the headlines.

Margie, 57, was a TVB idol in the 1980s to 1990s who is known for acting in drama series such as Police Cadet '85 and The Flying Fox of Snowy Mountain (1985).

Looking stylish in a red hoodie and still in good shape despite no longer being active in showbiz, Margie was seen taking pictures cheerfully at the party, from the snaps that actress Sandra Ng posted on her Instagram.

Margie Tsang enjoying herself at the party.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Instagram/Sandra Ng

Peter is Sandra's partner and the two have a 16-year-old daughter Jillian.

Margie, now divorced, attended the party with her 23-year-old son Martin Lam, a swimmer in Team Hong Kong. She stepped back from showbiz in 2015 to better support him and also accompany him to various swimming competitions.

But it wasn't just Margie's appearance at the party that got star-gazers excited. It was because actress Carina Lau was also spotted there.

And for those who remember, Margie was Tony Leung's first girlfriend. The two met in 1982 when they were training to be actors in TVB and were together for six years. During these years, they broke up and got back together three times, but eventually parted ways in 1988.

And of course, Tony married Carina in 2008.

In 2016, Margie shared a series of old photos on Weibo of her with fellow actors, including one with Tony with the caption: "Seeing the people in these pictures fills me with nostalgia!"

Margie Tsang and Tony Leung in an old picture shared by Margie on her Weibo.

PHOTO: Weibo/Margie Tsang

In April this year, Margie wrote that she is open to work opportunities in China, and invited production teams who are interested to personally message her.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo/Margie Tsang

ALSO READ: Rumours resurfaced: Tony Leung and Zhou Xun act together after 6 years, stirring up gossip of old affair

celest.tham@asiaone.com