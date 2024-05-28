Ex-TVB actor Chun Wong living in nursing home on social assistance

He was previously living in a hotel. Now he's in a nursing home.

Former TVB actor Chun Wong was recently hospitalised after suffering a fall and doctors found that he was anaemic and malnourished, reported Hong Kong media HK01.

The 76-year-old told the publication that he was arranged to live in a nursing home after being discharged from the hospital, and has no major health issues besides a foot injury.

Reports also said that Chun Wong has been struggling to make ends meet since his contract with TVB was not renewed, and he has almost depleted his savings.

He admitted that he had to borrow HK$1,000 (S$173) from a friend to survive, and is currently receiving social assistance to cover miscellaneous expenses and fees for the nursing home, where he's been staying for two months now.

He added that he has gotten used to life there.

Chun Wong has four children with his late wife and he reportedly helped his eldest daughter and son-in-law pay off their debts for a decade, spending at least HK$3 million and even selling off his home to help.

His eldest daughter has since filed for bankruptcy and disappeared.

Chun Wong is best known for his role as Zhou Botong in the TVB drama The Legend of the Condor Heroes (1983) and its sequels.

