The excellent Warhammer 40,000: Darktide paints a future full of promise

With the full release of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide now here, eager Rejects have already been enjoying themselves early as part of the pre-order beta. The hive city of Tertium currently has plenty for players to sink their teeth into, but this is only the beginning of what looks to be an extended period of support from developers Fatshark.

If you need any more convincing to jump into this first-person cooperative action experience, here are some key highlights to look out for.

1. Instruments of hurt

In a world where war is the only constant, it is fitting that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide delivers an extensive arsenal of weapons for players to engage with. Chainaxes, chainswords, force swords, power swords, stubbers, lasguns, autoguns, plasma guns, and boltguns are all there for Rejects to use, and the sure bet is that the current 74 choices will only increase in due time.

Psykers can always rely on their versatile staff for mid-ranged attacks; Ogryns are best up close with shotguns like the Foe-Rend Ripper Gun; the Veteran will feel right at home with lasguns, and the Zealots are always ready with a sharp chainsword to convince the nonbelievers.

The forces of Chaos are in for a bruising time.

2. Prolonged support

During the pre-order beta, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide contained four missions across four different zones for early adopters. However, at launch, there is already 13 changing missions across five zones, and more to come as Fatshark gets up to speed with the community sentiment.

That means more missions that will be added, in-game events that will test the best of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide players, and more conditions to spice things up further. Just when you think you have experienced it all in Tertium, chances are, there will be something nasty awaiting you at the next corner. That is just what the doctor ordered.

Such an approach also allows the developers to finetune and scale the game continually alongside players, ensuring that the good stuff remains and the less refined stuff gets polished up to a certain standard. After all, the war against Chaos is never won in a day.

3. Loyal to the lore

With the wealth of experience working on the Vermintide games and working with Games Workshop, it is no wonder that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide feels like the best work Fatshark has done with the license.

From the visual standpoint, the worldbuilding and character designs instantly feel right, evoking that sense of dread and foreboding nature that colours every area players will find themselves in. Pox walkers may be cannon fodder, but they certainly don’t feel insignificant when they are shambling towards your team in overwhelming numbers.

Gameplay-wise, the melee combat remains the star of the show, but the gunplay is not exactly shabby either, providing another option to deal with the hordes at your doorstep. All of the bloodiness and grittiness only go further to enhance the detail of the Darktide world, and it is one hell of a ride thus far.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is presenting Steam players with pre-purchase rewards available from Dec 1 to 7, and owners will receive rewards including avatar frames and accessories, and other limited edition items.

If you wish to join in the mayhem, be sure to visit the official website for more information on Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, or head to Steam to begin your adventure.

