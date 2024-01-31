Exo's Baekhyun in Singapore: Tickets start from $148, signed photocard for all ticket-holders

If you're a fan of K-pop idol Baekhyun, you may have already heard that he will be coming here on March 28 for his 2024 Baekhyun Asia Tour Lonsdaleite in Singapore concert at the Resorts World Ballroom at 8pm.

In case you are wondering how to get tickets for the event, here are all the details you need to know.

Tickets will go on sale starting from Feb 2 at 2pm on the Ticketmaster website, and prices are at $148 for Cat 4, $188 for Cat 3, $228 for Cat 2, $258 for Cat 1 and $298 for VIP Seated (all exclusive of $5 ticketing fee).

For all the superfans interested in the VIP tickets, they will be entitled to benefits including an invitation to the Soundcheck Party that will be held on the concert day, with exclusive VIP passes and Lonsdaleite lanyards.

All ticket-holders will also receive a collectible signed PVC photocard.

There will also be two lucky draws. The first, which all ticket-holders are eligible for, will give 300 lucky winners a chance to attend the Send-Off Party.

The second lucky draw applies to Cat 1 to Cat 3 and VIP ticket-holders, where 20 of them in each category will receive an autographed poster.

The winners of both draws will be notified two weeks before the concert date on the official social media pages of the organisers.

Baekhyun, 31, is a member of K-pop boy band Exo who debuted as a solo artist in 2019 with hits such as Cry For Love, Stay Up and Candy.

Besides Singapore, he will also visit 12 other cities in Asia, including Ho Chi Minh City, Bangkok and Fukuoka.

For more information on where and how you can purchase the tickets, you can visit the TicketMaster website, or call the ticketing hotline at +65 3158 8588.

ALSO READ: Attention: NewJeans to perform live in Singapore for first time

shaocong.neo@asiaone.com