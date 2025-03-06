Award Banner
Exo's Kai coming to Singapore in June

Kai was discharged from the military in February 2025.
PHOTO: X/Exo
PUBLISHED ON March 06, 2025 6:00 AM By Drima Chakraborty

Exo's Kai is bringing his solo concert tour Kaion to Singapore on June 21.

The K-pop boy band's social media accounts announced it today (March 6), also indicating that it will be held at The Star Theatre.

His other stops are Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila, Yokohama and Hong Kong.

Ticketing details are yet to be announced.

The news of the upcoming tour coincides with a report from Star News that the 31-year-old is preparing for a solo comeback soon.

His label SM Entertainment confirmed it, stating: "Kai is preparing a new mini-album with the goal of making a comeback in April. He will be filming the music video for his new song next week. Please look forward to it."

Kai's last solo release was his 2023 extended play (EP) Rover, and he last performed in Singapore back in 2019 on tour with Exo.

He was discharged from compulsory military service in February 2025.

