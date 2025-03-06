Exo's Kai coming to Singapore in June

Exo's Kai is bringing his solo concert tour Kaion to Singapore on June 21.

The K-pop boy band's social media accounts announced it today (March 6), also indicating that it will be held at The Star Theatre.

His other stops are Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Macau, Jakarta, Taipei, Manila, Yokohama and Hong Kong.

Ticketing details are yet to be announced.

2025 KAI SOLO CONCERT TOUR <KAION>



[SEOUL]

📍OLYMPIC HANDBALL GYMNASIUM

📅 MAY 17 (SAT) - 18 (SUN)



[KUALA LUMPUR]

📍MEGA STAR ARENA

📅 MAY 24 (SAT)



[MACAU]

📍THE LONDONER ARENA

📅 JUNE 7 (SAT)



[JAKARTA]

📍TENNIS INDOOR SENAYAN

📅 JUNE 14 (SAT)



[SINGAPORE]

📍THE STAR THEATRE… pic.twitter.com/rn6qvxxZ5B — EXO (@weareoneEXO) March 6, 2025

The news of the upcoming tour coincides with a report from Star News that the 31-year-old is preparing for a solo comeback soon.

His label SM Entertainment confirmed it, stating: "Kai is preparing a new mini-album with the goal of making a comeback in April. He will be filming the music video for his new song next week. Please look forward to it."

Kai's last solo release was his 2023 extended play (EP) Rover, and he last performed in Singapore back in 2019 on tour with Exo.

He was discharged from compulsory military service in February 2025.

