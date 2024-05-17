Exo member Doh Kyung-soo's fan concert ticket prices and fan benefits announced

With his fan concert now brought forward from September to Aug 8, organisers have announced today (May 17) the ticket prices and fan benefits for Doh Kyung-soo's Asia Fan Concert Tour Bloom in Singapore, which will be held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium at 8pm.

Cat 3 tickets cost $168, Cat 2 $198 and Cat 1 $238.

A VIP (seated) ticket costs $278 and comes with a lanyard, collectible signed VIP pass and access to a send-off session.

All ticket-holders will each receive two designs of photocards. In addition, 100 autographed posters will be given out to 35 fans from VIP, another 35 from Cat 1, 20 from Cat 2 and 10 from Cat 3.

A lucky draw will also be conducted to select five Cat 1, 2 and 3 ticket-holders to each win an autographed Polaroid.

Actor-singer Kyung-soo, also known as D.O, made his debut in the K-pop boy group Exo in 2012 and the 31-year-old released his third mini album Blossom earlier this month.

Ticket sales begin May 21, 10am at Ticketmaster. Prices exclude a ticketing fee of $5.

