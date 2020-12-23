Exorcist sequel in development at Blumhouse with Halloween director David Gordon Green

Fans of horror rejoice as a sequel to the classic 1973 horror The Exorcist is in the works with Halloween filmmaker David Gordon Green in talks to direct the film.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

According to Observer, who first reported the news, the sequel will be jointly produced by Blumhouse Productions and Morgan Creek Entertainment. Jason Blum, David Robinson, and James Robinson will serve as producers for the show.

Blumhouse was the studio behind Green’s Halloween which released in 2018, and the upcoming Halloween Kills which is slated for an October 2021 release.

Other films produced by Blumhouse include Jordan Peele’s Get Out, Christopher Landon’s Happy Death Day, and the popular Insidious series.

The original 1973 The Exorcist film starred Linda Blair, Ellen Burstyn, and Max von Sydow and followed the story of a young girl who is possessed by a demon.

PHOTO: Warner Bros. Pictures

Despite its graphic content resulting in controversy upon its release, the film quickly developed a cult following and has grown to become one of the most highly regarded horror films in history. The Exorcist is also the first horror movie to be nominated for Best Picture.

A release date, as well as casting, for the film has yet to be announced.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.