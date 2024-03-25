Exo's Doh Kyung-soo to hold first solo fan concert in Singapore in September

Stand by, Singapore Exo-L and Dandanies (his group and solo fandom names)!

Doh Kyung-soo (also known as D.O.) will be holding his first solo fan concert Bloom since debuting with the South Korean boy band Exo in 2012.

Touring 11 cities across Asia, starting from Seoul on June 8, the 31-year-old will be performing in Singapore as the last stop on Sept 28.

During his birthday fan meeting this January, Kyung-soo, who last performed in Singapore in 2018, had promised fans that he will meet them more often this year.

More details of his concert will be released in the upcoming months.

Kyung-soo, known for his powerful vocals, was announced as the eighth member of Exo on Jan 30, 2012, and ventured into acting later, making his drama debut with a supporting role in It's Okay, That's Love, which starred actors Gong Hyo-jin and Jo In-sung. His captivating performance led him to be nominated for Best New Actor at the 51st Baeksang Arts Awards.

Over the years, he has also created memorable characters both in film and television, such as Park Hyeong-jun in the film Pure Love (2016) and Lee Yul in the drama 100 Days My Prince (2018). He was last seen in the sci-fi film The Moon (2023).

His last solo album Expectation, featuring the songs I Do and Somebody, was released in September last year.

