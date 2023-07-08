'I experienced what it's like to cry out of shock': Jin Ki-joo fell into deep water after learning how to swim just 1 day before

Everyone has their own fears, but when you're on the job, you gotta do what you gotta do.

In an interview shared with AsiaOne, Korean actress Jin Ki-joo recalled a chilling experience she had while filming a scene for the new time-travel fantasy K-drama My Perfect Stranger.

The 34-year-old admitted that she doesn't know how to swim, but because she was required to swim on her own in some parts of the scene, she practised "in a hurry" one day before filming.

Even with her fear of water, Ki-joo focused on the task at hand. She said that she "pushed through her fears" and learned how to swim.

"Despite this, that very night when I laid down to sleep and closed my eyes, suddenly my heart rate went through the roof. I was out of breath, and I felt a sense of panic, as if I was underwater for a moment," she recounted.

After getting some sleep, Ki-joo, who was recently in the 100-episode K-drama Homemade Love Story shown from 2020 to 2021, mentioned that she did better than expected on the day of the shoot, and was able to focus on the filming.

That was, until the situation took an unexpected turn: "The moment filming started, I lost my footing and fell into deep water. The crew around me quickly pulled me out but I was so freaked out that I experienced what it's like to cry out of shock."

The scary incident isn't stopping her from seeking out new experiences though.

When asked if there's a challenge she wants to take on, or something she has always wanted to do but never got the chance to try, she had a few answers.

[[nid:637629]]

"There are a lot of things that I have been wanting to learn these days, like playing the drums, building my own furniture and baking."

In My Perfect Stranger, Ki-joo takes on the role of Baek Yoon-young, an aspiring writer who ends up travelling back to the year 1987 with news reporter Yoon Hae-joon (Kim Dong-wook).

There, Yoon-young tries to stop her parents from getting married while Hae-joon investigates a case of serial killings. Although their ambitions initially appear to have no connection, they quickly come to understand that they do.

The series is now streaming on Viu.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wq2MHMBrGsM&list=PLg-HQlvgwjvNK68vsXJD4husuUdSOrRdc&index=1&ab_channel=ViuSingapore[/embed]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com