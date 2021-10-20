'Experienced a fear like never before': Kim Seon-ho acknowledges scandal, apologises for 'incompetence' towards ex

Just as fast as he rose to the top, K-drama's now-ex darling Kim Seon-ho has plummeted and crashed hard into the broken pieces of his fans' hearts.

The 35-year-old actor released his apology this morning (Oct 20) admitting he's "actor K", though his vague statement didn't specify if all the allegations made by his ex-girlfriend are true.

“I experienced a fear like I had never felt before,” Seon-ho said in the note, when he first saw news articles linking him to the scandal.

"I dated this person with good feelings. But during the relationship, I hurt this person due to my incompetence and lack of consideration. I had hoped to meet her again in order to deliver my sincere apology, but I am currently unable to do so and am waiting for that time when I am presented with the opportunity," he said.

He then apologised for disappointing those who had trusted and supported him.

"I was only able to stand tall as actor Kim Seon-ho because of the people who cheered me on, but I had forgotten this fact. I also take this time to apologise to the many people who worked with me on various productions for the harm which I have caused, due to my mistakes."

On Oct 17, an anonymous woman made a post online and claimed to be Seon-ho's ex-girlfriend. She detailed how he manipulated and mentally abused her, including forcing her to have an abortion and lying about marrying her.

The woman also alleged he badmouthed his co-workers to her while appearing like a nice guy in front of the media.

His management agency Salt Entertainment subsequently released their statement, apologising for causing alarm to many people due to his private matters and to those hurt by the revelation.

Korean media also reported that Seon-ho will drop out of hosting the popular variety show 2 Days & 1 Night. The production team reportedly had a meeting this morning to confirm his departure.

In their statement, the team said they would edit out his scenes to the best of their abilities in episodes that were filmed prior to the scandal to "minimise the discomfort inflicted on viewers".

The other show hosts — Yeon Jung-hoon, Moon Se-yoon, DinDin, Kim Jong-min and Ravi — are reportedly feeling very disappointed with the shocking turn of events.

The fate of three movies that Seon-ho is due to star in are also up in the air. Koreaboo reported that Tristes Tropiques is scheduled to begin production next month, Dog Days in December and 2pm Date in March, but it is uncertain whether the productions will keep Seon-ho in the cast or find a replacement actor.

Several brands he endorses removed his images from their social media accounts even before he admitted to the scandal, and Seon-ho would likely have to deal with the fallout.

ALSO READ: Ex-fans grapple with loving Korean stars-turned-criminals in documentary Fanatic

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com