'The expiry date for my organs is nearing': Marcus Chin discharged but needs another surgery soon

Local actor-host Marcus Chin, who recently underwent surgery after suffering a heart attack during filming, was discharged from the hospital today (Oct 10).



His agency King Kong Media Production uploaded to Instagram a video clip of him looking sprightly as he walked out of the hospital.

In another post yesterday, the 71-year-old, dressed in a hospital gown, thanked the public for their concern.

"This was a very sudden occurrence. I didn't know I had a heart disease. My mistake was that I didn't do annual health checks for my heart. At my age, the expiry date for my organs is nearing," he half-joked.

He added that he'll be undergoing a minor operation on Oct 22 and taking a two-week break before returning to work.

King Kong Media Production reassured that he's currently recovering: "A little rest goes a long way… so please don't worry. He will be back in tip top condition very soon!"

Other local celebrities like Aileen Tan and Yang Guang Ke Le sent their well-wishes in the comments section of the post.

Earlier this week on Oct 7, King Kong said Marcus started to feel unwell when he was filming a short video with actor Mark Lee at around 10.45am that day.

Mark, 55, called for an ambulance when Marcus began experiencing cold sweat, chest pain, chills and difficulty breathing.

Marcus was taken to the National University Hospital where it was determined that he was suffering from coronary artery disease.

