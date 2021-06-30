Explore The Witcher universe with Netflix's first WitcherCon on July 10

There’s still a bit of a wait before the second season of Netflix’s The Witcheris set to drop, but the franchise’s first-ever virtual event will soon help fans to tide over the wait. Held on July 10, WitcherCon will introduce a line-up of activities and segments that fans wouldn’t want to miss, with a show schedule offering a glimpse of what to expect.

Hosted by British television presenter Julia Hardy, WitcherCon will kick off with TheWitcher Season 2: Deck of Destiny presentation, which involves showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and several other cast members drawing cards from a deck of fan questions to determine the path of the panel and the fate of the guests involved.

Each card could potentially give backstage insights and even surprise reveals about the journey of the panellists during their filming of Season 2.

The first segment will then be followed up by the CD PROJEKT RED’s Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games. This is the section where the game developers of The Witcher franchise discuss how it has developed over the years.

Additionally, key creators of the Witcher games as well as The Witcher team from Netflix will get to test their knowledge of the universe through a pub quiz-style game. Fans can also look forward to hearing behind-the-scenes tidbits and sneak peeks whenever the panel gets the correct answers in this segment titled Geralt of T-Rivia.

To round up the festivities, the show will close out with a Tales from the White Wolf showcase that features a spotlight conversation between Henry Cavill and host-actor Josh Horowitz. With The Witcher currently in post-production for season 2, we might just be able to get a hint or two from Cavill himself.

PHOTO: cdprojektred

WitcherCon will first air on July 10 at 1am SGT and can be streamed on Netflix’s YouTube and Twitch Channel, with each platform having its own exclusive content. The second stream will then air on both Twitch and Youtube at 9am SGT on July 10.

For more information about the event, do visit WitcherCon’s official website.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.