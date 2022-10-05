Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin to meet Singapore fans on Nov 11, ticket prices released

Here's an extraordinary offer for the fans of Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Park Eun-bin.

The South Korean actress will be meeting Singapore fans on Nov 11, 8pm at Capitol Theatre as part of her very first Asian fan-meet tour, Eun-bin Note: Binkan.

Tickets will be available from Oct 12 at 12pm via All Access Asia and will cost $188 for VIP tickets, $168 for Category A and $128 for Category B, excluding booking fees.

The event is hosted by Viu so if you happen to be a Viu Premium member, you'll also get an unreleased photocard of Eun-bin from the fan-meet.

Additionally, purchasing a ticket will also give you a spot in a lucky draw for A4 posters, while VIP and Category A ticket holders stand a chance to win a polaroid selfie of Eun-bin in another lucky draw.

VIP ticket-holders also have the opportunity to win a special merchandise gift set.

For more details on redemption of these fan benefits, follow Viu Singapore on Facebook and Instagram.

Eun-bin, 30, gained fame through her roles in Hot Stove League (2019), Do You Like Brahms (2020), The King's Affection (2021) and more recently in the explosively popular Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Her accolades include the Top Excellence Award at the SBS Drama Awards 2020 and Best Actress Award at the Grimae Awards 2020.

ALSO READ: Extraordinary Attorney Woo's Kang Tae-oh is the internet's most-searched actor now, here's what you should know about him

khooyihang@asiaone.com