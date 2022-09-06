‘Eyeballs were nearly chopped off’: Actor Jason Wong given more than 100 stitches after attack in Frankie Ng’s restaurant

In a suspected case of mistaken identity, Hong Kong actor Jason Wong was savagely attacked on Aug 29 while dining at retired actor Frankie Ng's restaurant in Shenzhen.

The 44-year-old was having dinner with Frankie, alongside fellow actors Ai Wai and Jason Chu, when an assailant attacked him with a kitchen knife. He sustained injuries to his face, left wrist and waist.

Speaking to Hong Kong media recently, Jason said that he was in surgery for nearly six hours and had received more than 100 stitches to his face and hands.

He also noted that he saw the skin of his face "fall off" during the attack and that it had been so severe that his "eyeballs were nearly chopped off".

Fortunately, he managed to avoid getting slashed on the neck, which would have been fatal.

PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/HK茶餘飯後

Jason was rushed to the hospital and reportedly unable to speak for five days. On Sept 3, he released a statement on Weibo, believing he was attacked in a case of mistaken identity.

"I have acted in an upright manner, and I do not feel that I have offended others," he wrote.

He added: "I thought a lot but I really can't think of a reason for the attack, and I think the attack was an 'unexpected disaster'."

According to his doctor, Jason also narrowly avoided death.

"If the location of my facial injury was slightly off, it would have been enough to kill me in a short time."

The former Mr Asia contestant also revealed that he was too afraid to look into the mirror and could not sleep as he would relive the attack every time he closed his eyes. He is now seeing a psychologist following his ordeal.

Jason has been dubbed the 'knock-off Louis Koo' due to his resemblance to the popular actor.

He made his movie debut in 2013's The White Storm and has played supporting roles in popular films including Line Walker (2016) and Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch (2019).

drimac@asiaone.com