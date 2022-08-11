Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary for stealing alcohol in Vermont

The Flash just can't stop getting into legal trouble. Following their two-time arrest for assault in Hawaii and other run-ins with the law elsewhere, Ezra Miller has now been charged with felony burglary.

According to a Vermont State Police report, several bottles of alcohol were reported to be missing from a residence on May 1, leading the police to review surveillance footage and eyewitness statements.

Authorities later found probable cause to charge Miller with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling.

The actor was finally located on Aug 7 after abruptly deleting their account and seemingly vanishing into thin air, and is due to appear in court on Sept 26 for arraignment.

This is the latest controversy to befall Miller, who has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons for the better part of this year.

Apart from the legal tussles in Hawaii, Massachusetts, and North Dakota, the Fantastic Beasts star is also facing several allegations of abuse from different women around the world, including choking a woman in an Icelandic bar, and harrassing another woman in her home in Berlin.

Despite the troubling displays of behaviour, Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav reiterated that the solo Flash movie is still a go.

"We have seen The Flash, Black Adam and Shazam 2. We are very excited about them," he said.

"We've seen them. We think they are terrific, and we think we can make them even better."

The comment did not sit well with many in the industry, with Batgirl director Kevin Smith criticising the media giant for cancelling his US$90 million (S$123 million) film while allowing The Flash to move on.

"I don't give a s**t how bad the Batgirl movie is, nobody in that movie is complicated or has anything in their real life you have to market around. In The Flash movie, we all know there's a big problem! Flash is the Reverse-Flash in real life," Smith said in his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On.

Where Batgirl will never see the light of day, The Flash is currently slated to release on June 23, 2023 – provided there are no changes in plans, that is.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.