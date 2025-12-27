Truce? Ken Chu apologises after 'taking shots' at Mayday's Ashin during F4 reunion tour

Former F4 member Ken Chu has apologised for the snarky remarks he had made about Mayday's Ashin.

The comments seemingly took place during the recent F4 reunion tour, which the 46-year-old was conspicuously absent from.

The remaining three members — Vic Chou, Jerry Yan and Vanness Wu — embarked on the tour starting Dec 19, with Ashin, 50, and Jay Chou as guests.

On Ashin's final day on tour, Dec 22, fans shared footage of him saying that Ken was only unable "to make it temporarily" and that he would try his best to make a full reunion happen.

Ashin is a shareholder in B'in Music, Mayday's record label, which is also handling F4's tour. Ken recently had disagreements with B'in Music.

Ken appeared to shoot back in a fan group: "He’s said so several times already, but I haven’t received any information on my end at all."

He also told fans that it was merely "polite talk" and to let it go.

Ken last reunited with the other F4 members back in July during the finale of Mayday's tour, which sparked hope that they would have their own reunion tour.

In September, however, rumours spread that the F4 reunion was jeopardised due to an internal feud among members and Ken's refusal to take part.

Ken made a public apology on Christmas Day (Dec 25), attributing his heightened emotions to online bullying he has endured since then.

According to Mirror Media, Ken's statement reads: "Since September, I have been subjected to cyberbullying and have been under immense stress.

"Recently, this situation has escalated, severely disrupting my work and affecting my family's peaceful life, leaving me physically and mentally exhausted."

Ken continued: "With the persistent malicious private messages, I lost control of my emotions and made inappropriate remarks in communication with others. These remarks led to unnecessary speculation and wasted public resources. For this, I sincerely apologise."

He added that he'd be "more careful with his words and actions going forward", and asked the public to view "online comments rationally".

Breaking his silence

In early December, Ken confirmed his absence from the tour through a social media video, stating that the situation was "confusing" for him as he had only learnt about his exclusion from online reports.

He also shared that he had rejected demands made by B'in Music, after which they "cut off all contact" with him.

"For this activity this time, I definitely won't participate," he said. "There's some regret, but I must make it clear to everyone here. I hope everyone can understand this matter."

He also wished for the tour to go well for Vic, Jerry and Vanness, and said that he was keeping his communication channels open and he was hopeful for a future reunion with them.

