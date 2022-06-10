Fabien Yang mistook aphrodisiac for Malaysia 'candy', physical reactions lasted 2 days

Popping a candy or two for an energy boost at work might sound like a harmless thing to do, but it's best to check where the candies come from before consuming them.

Fabien Yang, a member of the disbanded Taiwanese boy group Lollipop F, had a little mishap after consuming candies from Malaysia that he received from a friend, who claimed that the sweets would give him energy and nourish his body.

"That day I ate one at about 12am, thinking that it would give me energy for work the next day. There was a ginseng taste, it was quite nice," he said in a recent episode of the Taiwanese variety show Hello Doctor.

"The next day I woke up at around 6am, I had one more candy left. I felt quite good after eating it the day before, so I ate the remaining one."

After about three or four hours, the 36-year-old felt pain and aches all over his body.

"It didn't matter whether I sat down, laid down or stood up. I was hurting all over. It was the most painful at my waist," Fabien recalled.

He went for a massage to try to alleviate the pain and even got someone to look at him, but no one could figure out what was wrong with him.

"In the end I went online to do some research and I found out it was aphrodisiac candy, and you can only consume one every 24 hours," he said.

"I was young back then and those two days, my entire body was aching and my physical reactions were quite big," he added, earning a chuckle from the other guests on the show.

"I was in that state for two days; while working I had to sit upright, and I couldn't stand up. It was quite miserable."

Fabien finally got some relief from his predicament after consulting some elders, who told him to eat traditional Chinese medicine.

Responding to his amusing anecdote, host Hsiu Nai-lin asked him: "You didn't consume it on purpose, right?"

Fabien, who is now a father of two boys, replied: "I was in my twenties then, so there wasn't a need for it. But I still don't need it now!"

