'Fake news': Meghan Markle's half-sister dismisses Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary

Samantha Markle has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary as "fake news".

The 58-year-old half-sister of the duchess has rubbished some of the claims made by her sibling in Harry and Meghan.

Samantha said: "I can't believe we were essentially looking at US$100 million (S$136 million) fake news PR machine. It's projection at its finest. And it's almost comical."

In particular, Samantha disputed Meghan's claim that she "took care" of her grandmother in her "final years".

She told Fox News: "The whole grandmother thing — that just did it for us.

"I think my grandmother would be rolling over in her grave if she saw that. And she didn't take care of her. She visited her. She never made apple butter with her because my grandmother was making apple butter, like, in the 1970s before Meghan was even born.

"So it's been so far-fetched. It's like a tragic comedy, especially sadly for our family and for the royals. And here we are."

Meghan actually addressed her relationship with her family in the Netflix series.

The former Suits actress suggested that her half-sister has been a peripheral figure in her life — even though she always "wanted a sister".

ALSO READ: Harry and Meghan's Netflix series wraps up - but what is the effect on the royals?

She said: "My half-sister, who I hadn't seen in over a decade and that was only for a day-and-a-half… suddenly it felt like she was everywhere.

"I don't know your middle name, I don't know your birthday, you're telling these people that you raised me and that you've coined me 'Princess Pushy?' … I don't remember seeing her when I was a kid at my dad's house if and when they would come around. And the last time that I saw her that I remember when I was in my early 20s.

"I haven't had a fallout with her. We didn't have a closeness to be able to have that. And I wanted a sister!"