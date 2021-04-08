The Falcon and the Winter Soldier fans demand #ReleaseTheZemoCut of Baron Zemo dancing

If there’s one cut we want Disney+ to release, it has to be the one of Baron Zemo dancing.

In case you’ve missed out on the latest episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the episode had a particular shot of Baron Zemo (Daniel Brühl) dancing in the club which has exploded into memes and gifs all over the internet- looks like supervillain Baron Zemo has something else he’s good at other than sowing discord between Iron Man and Captain America.

According to an interview with Daniel Brühl on Entertainment Weekly, the short scene was actually cut from a longer dance sequence and yes, that means there’s a full clip of Baron Zemo dancing out there and we want it now. So Marvel, please #ReleaseTheZemoCut.

You know serious how things are the fact that there is a Twitter account @zemodancingto dedicated just to feature clips of Daniel Bruhl’s Baron Zemo dancing to every song imaginable including Beyoncé’s Single ladies.

We’re not sure when or if we will actually get the entire dance footage but if you’d like to catch a glimpse of Baron Zemo’s dance moves, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is now showing on Disney+.

