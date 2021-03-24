The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is most-watched series premiere for Disney+

Just two weeks after the end of WandaVision, Marvel has found yet another hit. Disney+ announced that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the streamer's biggest premiere weekend yet, beating out the premiere of WandaVision and season two of The Mandalorian.

Disney+ did not provide exact viewership numbers but mentioned that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and The Mandalorian are the streamer's top three most-watched weekend premieres.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

The Marvel series stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/The Falcon and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier. The series takes place in a post-Avengers: Endgame world after The Blip and aims to address who would take up the mantle of Captain America following Steve Rogers' retirement.

PHOTO: Marvel Studios

The show began its six-episode run on March 19 and as per raving reviews, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is setting up to be THE action-packed MCU series fans have been yearning for since Endgame.

Cast members Mackie and Stan often joke about having nothing to worry about and the numbers definitely do not lie.

On the horizon for Disney+ and Marvel is Loki. Set to debut on 11 June, Loki will see Tom Hiddleston return to his role as the titular character. The studio is also eyeing release dates for Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.