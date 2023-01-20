Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman takes temporary break from band for mental health

Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman is taking a temporary break from the band for his mental health.

Just as the pop punk legends announced their comeback album So Much (for) Stardust, the musician has shared that he will be "stepping away" from the Fall Out Boy "for a spell" for his well-being.

In a statement on the band's Instagram page, Joe said: "Neil Young once howled that it's better to burn out than to fade away. But I can tell you unequivocally that burning out is dreadful.

"Without divulging all the details, I must disclose that my mental health has rapidly deteriorated over the past several years.

"So, to avoid fading away and never returning, I will be taking a break from work which regrettably includes stepping away from Fall Out Boy for a spell."

The 38-year-old rocker has vowed to return to the band in the future but insisted it was "necessary" to put his "mental health first".

He added: "It pains me to make this decision, especially when we are releasing a new album that fills me with great pride (the sin I'm most proud of). So, the question remains: Will I return to the fold?

"Absolutely, 100 per cent. In the meantime, I must recover which means putting myself and my mental health first.

"Thank you to everyone, including my bandmates and family, for understanding and respecting this difficult, but necessary, decision."

Fall Out Boy's first album since 2018's Mania is released on March 24.

The Centuries rockers – also comprising Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz and Andy Hurley – released the lead single Love from the Other Side this week, and they performed it without Joe on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday (Jan 18), sans Joe.

