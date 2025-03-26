'I'm falling in love with you': Super Junior's Eunhyuk charmed by Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang's easygoing and extroverted personality continues to charm many who have met and interacted with him. This time, it's Super Junior's Eunhyuk.

The Hong Kong-born superstar, who debuted as a member of South Korean boy group Got7 in 2014, was on Eunhyuk's YouTube talk show Hey, Come Here? released on Monday (March 24). Regular host Donghae, also from Super Junior, was not present that day.

As the global brand ambassador for cognac brand Hennessy, Jackson, who turns 31 this Friday, brought a bottle as a gift for Eunhyuk, 38, and the staff members, and they shared a few drinks to loosen up during the show.

When Eunhyuk said that Jackson seems to have a high alcohol tolerance, the latter responded: "It dropped a bit after I turned 30… I've had about one-and-a-half bottles of Kaoliang [at my peak]."

He added later in the show that when he's drunk, he would "spill the truth too much" and "sleep".

Indeed, not long after, Jackson got animated as he recounted candidly the quarrel he had with Got7 leader Jay B around eight years ago over who had eaten the latter's chicken wings.

Member BamBam had revealed in an earlier episode that Jackson treated the group to chicken wings subsequently, and Eunhyuk took the chance to tell Jackson that he is "such a nice guy".

"I'm not a nice guy. I'm just always the guilty one," he responded.

Jackson added that he has a "strong personality" and would say what's on his mind: "Normally, people hide their feelings. But I can't. [It's all] black and white, like, if I don't like this, just *** that. I'm just so free that there are no filters."

"I feel like I'm on an American talk show," a bemused Eunhyuk said as the staff members laughed and Jackson apologised for his frankness.

Love and arguments with Got7 members

Jackson agreed with Eunhyuk's observation that he had a lot of arguments with his group members in the past and was asked to reveal their biggest fight.

"I threw instant rice," he said, as others laughed.

He added that back when they first debuted, he did a lot of variety shows but didn't receive any encouragement from the members when he returned to their dorm.

Jackson recounted: "I was looking in the fridge, so I asked (member) Yugyeom, 'Hey, which one is your rice? I want to eat some.' But he said, 'That's mine, don't touch it.' But I was back from a late-night shoot and I was so tired. So I just took [the rice] and 'slapped that'."

Eunhyuk clarified that the "rice-slapping" wasn't on Yugyeom's face but on the wall, which Jackson confirmed.

"To be honest, he did nothing wrong. I was just sensitive," he added.

Despite their quarrels, he appreciates and treasures every member of the group — which also includes Jinyoung, Mark and Youngjae — and shared that he felt "warmth" when they made their comeback this January with the release of their mini-album Winter Heptagon.

"The members are so pure… If I ever have a schedule for Got7, I would cancel all my individual ones and come," he said.

He added: "When we're together, I become 19 again… It feels great. It's a vacation for the mind."

Jackson also recounted that when he was a trainee, he and Mark almost got cut from the group but Jay B and Jinyoung told director Park Jin-young (of JYP Entertainment) that if Jackson and Mark leave, then they would quit too.

He shared: "When we returned to our dorm, we were in front of the fridge. I still remember that moment. We sat in front of the fridge and the four of us — Mark, Jinyoung, Jay B and I — cried. Jay B told us, 'How could I send you two back to your country?'"

Mark is American.

While Eunhyuk was still visibly moved by their bond, Jackson promptly quipped: "But actually, Mark and I were going to sign with Cube Entertainment."

This sudden revelation sent everyone into fits of laughter again and Eunhyuk responded: "So you already had plan B?"

"I had already thought about it if I get cut off. But rather than going with plan B, Jay B [made sure we could stay]," Jackson said, adding that he is always thankful to all the members.

Giving back to his 'believers'

Another topic that the two chatted about was Jackson's affection towards his fans.

Eunhyuk brought up that Jackson once promised fans if they use the hashtag "WangDelicious" on social media and he sees the posts, he would go to the places and personally treat them to a meal.

"That's true, but it didn't work out because no one did it," Jackson replied.

He recalled how he treated fans who met him in Paris and Mexico and told him they had been to his concerts.

"When I heard that, I was thankful to them for coming. So without telling them, I paid for their bills," he said.

Eunhyuk was impressed and told him that he was "so cool".

Jackson said humbly: "It's not about being cool. In my perspective, it's just giving back to the community. They spent time and money on me. To me, they are my believers."

Charmed by his gesture and response, Eunhyuk admitted: "I think I'm falling in love with you."

"No, I love you," Jackson replied.

Jackson's new single GBAD will be released on March 28 with the official music video.

The song is part of his upcoming album Magic Man 2 set to be released this summer. He produced the album after working on it for more than a year while taking a break from the limelight and features his exploration of raw emotions.

He said: "This album represents being true to myself, listening to my heart and accepting all the good and the bad."

[[nid:715557]]

yeo.shuhui@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.