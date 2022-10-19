False alarm: Louis Koo clarifies misleading reports of his severe illness

While the outpouring of concern was appreciated by Louis Koo, it certainly wasn't timely.

In posts across his social media yesterday (Oct 18), the 51-year-old Hong Kong actor revealed that the recent reports about him being severely ill are correct but about four years too late.

"I suddenly received a lot of concern from people asking about my health and wishing me well… Relax, everyone," he wrote on Instagram.

"The article headlines are a little alarming. In the interview, I explained that the doctor told me a few years ago that if I didn't deal with my illness, my nerves would become necrotic!

"I bounced back after I had my surgery and a titanium neck strip implanted in me a few years ago. That's why I used to tell people that I'm made of titanium."

The misunderstanding occurred when a video clip to promote Louis' 2022 film Warriors of Future was released on Oct 17, where he talked about the nerve damage to his cervical vertebrae.

Though the movie was released in August this year, filming was done at least four years ago.

At that time, his condition was so severe that his entire body was numb and he felt a persistent pain in his spine. Despite his doctor's concern, Louis wanted to finish the filming for Warriors of Future so he delayed the crucial surgery. Once it was completed, he flew to the United States for surgery.

After the release of the video interview, the headlines in some media reports reportedly led some to misunderstand that Louis' illness is ongoing.

This is not the first time he's talking about it.

In November 2018, Louis also talked about it at a publicity event. Back then he was seen with a small piece of plaster on his neck.

"It's a prior injury," Louis had said to reporters. "Because the cervical vertebrae was displaced by 1cm and pressed on the nerve, my ten fingers were paralysed and the pain lasted a year or two.

"After my birthday (on Oct 21), I flew to the United States with my manager for surgery where I stayed for a week, and now there's a piece of titanium in my neck."

