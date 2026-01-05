Fan Bingbing reveals daily 40-minute skincare routine, hope women can spend more time to treat themselves well

With the saying there are no ugly women in the world, just lazy ones, Fan Bingbing feels that commitment to a beauty routine is important.

"Since it's a routine, the time spent should be longer... When you do a complete skincare routine, you will be able to see a difference. I hope more women can treat themselves better and spend more time on themselves," the 44-year-old Chinese actress-businesswoman told AsiaOne in an interview on Saturday (Jan 3).

Bingbing was in town last weekend for the official local debut of her skincare brand Fan Beauty Diary at Watsons Singapore, where she graced the launch at Jewel Changi Airport and also surprised shoppers at Ngee Ann City's Watsons outlet.

The brand was launched in China in 2018.

When asked about her skincare routine, she told us that she spends a good 40 minutes in her bathroom every day after bathing to take good care of herself.

She shared: "I will do multiple things in this 40-minute routine, for example, applying body cream. Because it's much drier in Beijing, I will mix my moisturiser with body oil and do a body massage.

"I will also do facial exfoliation because I need to apply makeup frequently and require more thorough cleaning. I will then massage my face with facial oil and apply sheet masks, so that takes about 40 minutes in total."

Bingbing's skincare brand also includes products for men. While she said that "men generally don't have the concept of skincare", she also noted that more are placing importance in taking care of their complexion these days.

She added at the appearance at Jewel: "As women, we can't lose out to them. The men's skincare regimes are also becoming increasingly longer, so I encourage every man to take care of their skin. Only with a good appearance, attitude and temperament, you will be perfect men in your career, family and life."

She also told us that besides taking care of our complexion, hand and neck care are equally important as well.

"Hands are a woman's second face. If you don't take care of your hands, even if you have taken good care of your face... it will also affect your whole body image," Bingbing said.

Besides using tightening masks from her beauty line, she will also apply toner on cotton pads on her neck for moisturising effect.

Bingbing, who is hands-on in building her brand, shared that each product in the line took about one to two years from development to hitting the shelves, and she would follow through each of these processes.

Out of the latter, she places more focus on how a lotion or oil feels on the skin when applied.

Wrapping up our interview, Bingbing said 2025 was a good year for her as she saw Fan Beauty Diary expanding overseas, including to Singapore and Malaysia, she also won at the Golden Horse Awards for Best Leading Actress for her role in the Malaysian film Mother Bhumi.

"It was a happy year for me. I hope in 2026 I would have more time to spend on developing Fan Beauty Diary because this is something I really want to do and do well. If there are good movie scripts and roles, I am also willing to try," said Bingbing.

