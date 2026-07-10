Fan Chengcheng pursues legal action against China influencer who claims to have slept with multiple celebs

Chinese actor Fan Chengcheng, 26, is pursuing a lawsuit against a beauty influencer who claims to have slept with him and multiple celebrities.

The 30-year-old woman, whose username is Si Xiaodi on Weibo and Xiaohongshu, made posts in January alleging she slept with numerous male Chinese celebrities, including singers Lu Han and Cai Xukun, as well as actors Lin Gengxin, Tan Jianci and Chengcheng.

She shared images and screenshots of text messages she claimed she had with them but netizens pointed out they could be AI-generated.

On July 6, she again posted photos she claimed were with the stars. The post appeared to have been removed.

In retaliation, Chengcheng's studio released a statement on July 8 and tagged Xiaodi in the post in the actor’s Super Topic on Weibo.

"You've been slandering Chengcheng and stirring up a fuss for quite some time now. We have already preserved evidence of all the defamatory content you've posted. After our last statement, we had no intention of mentioning you again, but you repeatedly brought yourself into this," they wrote.

"In that case, we'll see you in court. We hope that when you appear in court, you won’t claim to have 'no recollection' or resort to excuses such as 'AI face-swapping' to deny your words and the rumours you've spread… The legal process may be lengthy, but we will certainly see this through to the very end!"

They also added the hashtag #WhyHasNoOneSuedSiXiaodi.

Meanwhile on July 6, Lu Han’s studio reposted their own statement issued in January this year: "Any individual or organisation that continues to infringe on Lu Han's reputation by fabricating or spreading rumours shall bear legal responsibility in accordance with the law. Please immediately stop spreading false information and delete the relevant content that has been published."

Xiaodi's manager also reportedly posted voice messages on social media claiming her actions have disrupted public order and would be suing her for two million yuan (S$380,000) and to freeze her social media accounts.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com