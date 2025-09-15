'At least a 2nd-degree burn': Fan recounts injury from Seventeen concert after fireworks fall into audience, agency issues apology

Some fans at K-pop boy band Seventeen's concert in Incheon, South Korea, were left injured after stage fireworks fell into the stands on Saturday (Sept 13) during the final segment of their performance.

One of the injured concertgoers posted an account of the incident, along with photos of their injuries, on social media platform X on Sunday.

User Wwwonwoo0 wrote: "I was going to post pictures after the concert but I think an official notice was posted. It was really dangerous... the fireworks were shooting into the sky. My entire right arm is burning. To the people in section N5 who came together and helped me put out the fire on my clothes with your bare hands — thank you. If I was alone and panicked, I wouldn't have been able to receive treatment and come home.

"Thank you for your concern. I went to the emergency room of a burn hospital yesterday to receive treatment — it was at least second-degree burns! They said that it needs to be observed; it could be a third-degree burn or a deep second-degree burn."

Hours after the concert ended, videos showing sparks of fireworks flying towards the audience began making its rounds on social media.

Many netizens expressed concern and worry for concertgoers and called for organisers to be accountable.

One netizen wrote: "I hope the ones in charge of setting up the fireworks take responsibility; this is really dangerous. What if it had hit someone's eye or set their hair on fire?"

"Last night's Seventeen concert in Incheon was unforgettable — but there was a scary moment when a fan was hit by a stray spark during the fireworks. Thankfully, they received quick medical help and are now okay. Wishing them a speedy recovery," wrote another.

On Sunday morning, Seventeen's agency Pledis Entertainment issued an apology on Weverse about the incident where "some of the special effects fireworks used unexpectedly fell towards the audience".

"Although a professional company set safe distances and directions (for the fireworks) and conducted repeated checks before the concert, we have determined that this incident occurred due to some of the products being defective," wrote Pledis. "We deeply apologise to all the audience members who were surprised or inconvenienced by the incident."

The two injured attendees reportedly received immediate medical attention on-site before returning home, said Pledis, pledging to cover the costs for any follow-up medical treatments for those affected.

The agency also added that they would exclude the faulty products from Sunday's performance and "conduct a more thorough safety inspection before using special effects".

This tour follows Seventeen's fifth full-length album Happy Burstday released in May in commemoration of the group's 10th anniversary.

After the Incheon shows, the group will be heading to Hong Kong in September, North America in October before finally stopping in Japan in November.

Member Woozi reportedly began his mandatory military service today while Hoshi will enlist tomorrow.

