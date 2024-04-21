From fanboying to minor accident: Unforgettable Star Awards memories from Vivian Lai, Vincent Ng, Shane Pow and more

Star Awards 2024 happens tonight (April 21) and AsiaOne recently spoke to a few local celebrities who shared their most memorable moments from the award show throughout the years.

From breakdowns to minor accidents, here are five notable moments.

Jeremy Chan forgetting he's on the job

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C0tV0oUvsZp/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

He was so excited about his wife's win that he forgot he was on live television.

Actor-host Jeremy Chan, married to actress Jesseca Liu, recalled how he ran onstage to take a video of her when she won her Top 10 Most Popular Female Artiste award last year.

"I thought to myself, 'This is the end, I will definitely be scolded,' because it's a live show and I just walked up onstage and filmed with my phone," said the 42-year-old.

"I really forgot about it… I thought, 'Wow, it's her last Top 10 award and she finally got it,' so I went onstage and filmed her. I forgot that I was working."

When an actor wins the Top 10 Most Popular Artiste award 10 times, they will get the All-Time Favourite Artiste award the following year, which Jesseca will be receiving this year.

This year, Jeremy is nominated for Top 10 Most Popular as well as Best Actor, My Pick! Favourite CP (with Pan Lingling) and My Pick! The Show Stealer for his role in the drama All That Glitters.

Shane Pow's fanboy moment with JJ Lin

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C5BAd6ty1AC/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Not only did he win the Top 10 award but a singer he liked also presented the accolade to him.

Shane Pow told us that receiving his award from Singaporean Mandopop star JJ Lin has been his most memorable Star Awards moment so far.

"I planned a speech in my head using the title of his songs. I can't remember what I said exactly but I used two or three of his songs," said Shane, 33.

He recalled how JJ Lin acknowledged his subtle puns, which made him happy: "Receiving an award from someone that I looked up to was very memorable for me."

Shane won the Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes award in 2015, 2016 and 2017 and is nominated again this year.

Paige Chua breaking down after losing to Rebecca Lim

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq4n-6YJbiM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

In 2018, Paige Chua lost to Rebecca Lim for the Best Actress award.

Paige revealed that she was initially "cool" about it until she read encouraging Instagram comments from well-wishers who had enjoyed her performance in Mightiest Mother-in-Law, the role she was nominated for.

"I also messaged my executive producer back then saying that I'm so sorry that I did not win the award for her and the team," said the 42-year-old. "I also told her I hoped I didn't let her down, I hoped that I didn't disappoint her."

When the executive producer responded that Paige had never done so and to "chin up and continue to work hard", she broke down.

She told AsiaOne: "I was feeling quite chill, very balanced. I was holding my head high until I saw so many people feeling disappointed and upset for me."

Paige isn't nominated this year as she took a short break from acting and wasn't in any production last year.

Vivian Lai helping Jeanette Aw

[embed]https://youtu.be/fAXwTMt243w?si=2Dh32p39AHs28PUE[/embed]

In 2015, Vivian Lai won the All-Time Favourite Artiste alongside Jeanette Aw.

Both actresses were wearing stunning long dresses and Jeanette, 44, tripped over hers at the stairs.

"She fell when she came out and I helped her up, that was a memorable moment for me… I rushed over to her and my dress was also very bulky," said Vivian, 47.

"Some people thought that it was staged, but it really wasn't, it was an accident and we really didn't expect it… I was shocked of course, but I didn't think I should just stand there, so I rushed over to her in my high heels and bulky dress. She thanked me backstage later."

Vincent Ng remembers David Gan's touching gesture

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/CwpdtbGvWLI/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==[/embed]

Wushu champ Vincent Ng brought up a time when he was moved by celebrity hairstylist David Gan.

"I was still a newbie and David was my stylist, so he was looking for clothes for me. To find clothes that suited me well, he called me out early at around 10am to 11am on the day of the Star Awards ceremony to buy a pair of cowboy boots to match my clothes," recalled the 48-year-old, whose last acting project was the 2022 film Deleted.

"This gesture made me feel very touched, because it made me feel that he is someone who is very dedicated and a professional stylist and hair stylist."

Star Awards Backstage Live Show will be telecast from 3.30pm to 10.30pm, the Walk of Fame from 5pm to 6.30pm and the awards show from 7pm to 10pm.

The awards show and Walk of Fame will air on Channel 8 and U with simulcast on mewatch and Mediacorp Entertainment's YouTube channel, while Backstage Live will air exclusively on the latter two platforms.

