Fann Wong and Christopher Lee returned from Maldives holiday after only 1 day because she missed Zed

A mother's bond with her child is a strong one — just ask Fann Wong.

In the latest episode of the new talkshow Dishing With Chris Lee, her actor husband shared a funny but touching story of her love for their son Zed.

Earlier in the episode, local guests JJ Lin and Hong Junyang talked about being apart from their loved ones while abroad for work.

Christopher recounted that when Zed was two years old, he felt that Fann, 51, was going through a tough time, so he took her to the Maldives for a five-day getaway, leaving Zed in the care of his grandmother.

"Things were fine the first night we arrived. We were going to bed, I switched off the lights and suddenly I heard [the sound of someone crying]," Chris, 50, said.

"And I thought it was a ghost, you know!"

After turning the lights on, he saw Fann crying in bed.

"Her back was turned and her shoulders were heaving... I asked her what was wrong," he said.

In tears, Fann told her hubby: "I miss Zed Zed."

Trying to soothe her, he asked her to look at photos of the boy on her phone.

Reenacting the scene, he added: "I'd never seen my wife crouching so pathetically. She was in her pyjamas."

"You're annoying," Fann retorted, while wiping away a tear.

The couple then returned home to their son immediately, Christopher added.

He might have found the incident rather amusing, but Fann chimed in to explain her point of view: "Actually, all mums are like that, we never stop thinking about our children."

ALSO READ: Screaming Fann Wong overcomes fear to do this for her son

claudiatan@asiaone.com