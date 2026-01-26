Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's son enters semi-finals of National Youth Orator Championships 2026

Fann Wong and Christopher Lee's son Zed has made it to the semi-finals of the Youth Orator Championships 2026.

Zed, whose Chinese name is Lee Xi Quan, made a speech on the topic "The first thing I'd share about Singapore", with the video appearing on the organiser Master Speakers Academy's Instagram page yesterday (Jan 25).

In his two-minute speech, he gave an "unhinged tour guide" of Singapore, introducing landmarks such as the National Gallery and Marina Bay Sands.

Zed, who turns 12 in August, described tourist spots with a touch of humour: "[The Art Science Museum] looks like a giant lotus flower, or maybe a wet hand, depending on how much teh tarik you’ve had."

The competition is supported by the Speak Good English Movement and open to students from primary school to university.

Christopher had expressed his worries for Zed in 2024 on Dishing with Chris Lee Season 2, as the latter appeared interested in showbiz.

"Our blood flows through our children. At the same time, I don't want my son to join this industry in the future," said the local actor, adding that the boy appeared happy every time he went on stage to speak.

Christopher, 54, and Fann, who turns 55 tomorrow, married in 2009 and Zed is their only child.

