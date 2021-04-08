Fann Wong: I have to chase after my son to get him to taste the desserts I make

We imagine there would be many a fan who would love to try the bakes that local actress Fann Wong makes. Since the circuit breaker period last year, the 50-year-old has become quite the accomplished home baker judging by her Instagram posts.

Her son Zed, however, isn't really a fan.

In a recent interview with Lianhe Wanbao, Fann said she often has to run after the six-year-old to get him to taste her cakes after she's baked them.

She explained: "He doesn't like sweet food and he doesn't eat candies and cakes ever since he was little."

Fann, on the other hand, joked that she has a second stomach specially for desserts. "Even though I tell my husband (local actor Christopher Lee) that I'm full and can't take another bite, I still need to have my desserts before I leave the restaurant."

While Christopher, 49, once wasn't into sweet stuff, he's been 'conditioned' by his wife to appreciate them once in a while.

When asked, she said she wouldn't cancel out the possibility of turning her home-baking hobby into a business. "If I sell my bakes, it would purely be for fun. I like to regard my work as a playground where I can play seriously. This is the same with being a judge in a contest," she added.

Fann, together with local actress Jeanette Aw and chef Janice Wong, are judges in the upcoming Mediacorp baking contest Crème De La Crème, which premieres on May 12 on meWATCH and also Channel 8 at 8pm.

ALSO READ: Squeaky clean Elvin Ng played truant in school and even walked out of class

kwokkarpeng@asiaone.com