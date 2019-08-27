Fann Wong says no to second child with hubby Christopher Lee

Fann Wong came bearing news, but it wasn't about a bundle of joy.

The 48-year-old veteran actress attended a promotional event in Taipei for her upcoming Taiwanese-Singaporean drama series, All Is Well, on Monday (Aug 26).

According to media reports, she admitted that her dreams of having a second child will most likely be impossible.

When asked if she still hopes to have a daughter with husband Christopher Lee, Fann said: "I don't think I want one now. I've already reached a certain age. Things are good the way they are."