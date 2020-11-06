Fann Wong turns down invite by Zhang Ziyi to be on China show, David Gan calls people managing local stars 'trash'

You can always rely on local celebrity hairstylist David Gan to speak his mind.

The 58-year-old, who's friends with both local and international stars, uploaded an especially impassioned Instagram post yesterday (Nov 5), where he revealed how local Ah Jie Fann Wong turned down an invitation to appear in a popular China variety show. The invitation was extended by Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, no less.

He then unleashed a harsh criticism of how local celebrities are being managed.

David said in his post that he received a message from Ziyi's manager inviting Fann to be on the popular reality show I Am The Actor, where Ziyi is a mentor. The show partners experienced and rookie actors together to act out scenes from films and dramas in front of a live audience.

David said Fann, 49, unfortunately, had to turn down the offer because of "logistical problems with (her husband) Christopher's schedule and of course the travel restrictions".

"Her primary concern will always be her precious boy," David added.

Fann's husband, local actor Christopher Lee, is currently in Taiwan filming a drama with Taiwanese actor Vic Chou. From what David mentioned, it would appear that Fann doesn't want their six-year-old son Zed to be without both parents at the same time, thus her decision to skip I Am The Actor.

David also hoped such coveted international opportunities will be available to more "incredible" local actors.

"Joanne Peh, Jeanette Aw, and Andie Chen are all fabulous stars," he said.

After thanking Ziyi for her "big heart" and for thinking about Singapore, David's post then turned accusatory.

He wrote: "But hor what about our own fellow Singaporeans? Big bloody organisation but itty bitty little heart. They only know how to throw names and do things for personal gains. They know nothing about how to produce a true star.

"Stars should be adventurous and allowed to have a personality. They are not factory girls that do everything the factory ask of them! There is a huge difference hor!

"Singapore might be a cosmopolitan country but these people that are managing our 'stars' are trash! They are shallow, small-hearted, short-sighted, insecure beings... HELP! We need to be better! Those who abuse their authority, just wait for their time. They will definitely get their karma."

Fann Wong with David Gan. PHOTO: Instagram/ gandavid_davidgan

While David did not exactly name the organisation and who the "trash" people he was referring to are, it's understood that Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency (TCA) is the largest talent management agency in Singapore.

Fann, Christopher, and Andie were all managed by Mediacorp before they signed on with external management agencies. Joanne — as with other popular local celebrities like Zoe Tay, Kym Ng, and Rebecca Lim — are managed by TCA.

When contacted by AsiaOne, Mediacorp said they are "unable to comment on this post".

