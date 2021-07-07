Fann Wong's father dies aged 81

The father of local actress Fann Wong, Fann Chin Khew, has died.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, he died on Monday (July 5) at age 81, and will be cremated on Sunday.

When contacted, Fann's management agency told the Chinese daily that Fann and her family wish to keep a low profile during the funeral and will not be giving interviews. The family also asked for personal space during this time.

On Father's Day this year, the 50-year-old star posted on Instagram a photo of herself with her parents. The elderly man was wearing a nasal cannula in the photo.

In February last year, Fann also posted on Instagram a note her father wrote while he was hospitalised in the Intensive Care Unit. He was intubated and unable to speak, and in the note, he expressed his wish to see his wife after the tube was removed.

At that time, Fann's agency declined to say why he was in the hospital, only commenting that his body wasn't like before due to old age.

Fann's seven-year-old son Zed — whom she has with husband and actor Christopher Lee — also shares a close relationship with Fann's parents because they live together.

In a Families For Life article, Fann said Zed once had to be rushed to the hospital due to a high fever, but even in his discomfort, the boy reminded their helper to "take care of Ah Gong".

Fann's close friend, celebrity hairstylist David Gan, also uploaded an Instagram post earlier today to console her.

"I hope you won't be too upset. Your father is finally freed from pain. People will leave us when they are old. You've always been so filial to your father, everyone can see it," David said in his post.

"Your father will continue to bless you from heaven. He would also be comforted with all your achievements and also Zed. Take care, my deepest condolences to you."

